Kerala CM condemns violence during PFI hartal, calls it premeditated

Parts of Kerala witnessed protests against the National Investigation Agency’s crackdown on PFI leaders, which turned violent resulting in vandalism and stone-pelting.

news Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, September 24, condemned the violence that erupted during the Popular Front of India (PFI) hartal on Friday. He called the violence premeditated and said that the culprits would “not be spared”. CM Pinarayi, while addressing a senior police officers association's event, condemned the violence and said it resulted in destruction of public and private properties in the state.

"In yesterday's hartal, led by the PFI, Kerala witnessed a pre-meditated violence. The state witnessed an organised and violent interference from their part resulting in huge loss to the state," Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister said it was an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state and that the culprits will not be spared.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of allegedly supporting terror activities. Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. In Kozhikode, a KSRTC bus driver sustained eye injuries after a PFI worker pelted stones at a bus. In Kannur, an anonymous person on a motorbike attacked a media vehicle with a petrol bomb, however, no injuries were reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against the PFI and its state General Secretary A Abdul Sathar for calling for the flash hartal. In an earlier order in January 2019, the court had prohibited flash hartals or strikes called without giving seven days’ public notice. The court on Friday observed that despite its 2019 order, the PFI called for a flash hartal without following the procedure contemplated in it and that prima facie, it amounted to contempt of the directions of the court.

Read: Kerala PFI hartal: HC initiates suo motu proceedings against leaders

Also read: PFI hartal in Kerala turns violent in many parts: Stones pelted at RTC buses