Kerala CM condemns Kottayam protests against cremation of COVID-19 victim

â€œNobody will be infected from the dead body. But when you form a crowd to protest, the disease can spread," the Chief Minister said at the press meet on Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned protests held by residents living near the Muttambalam public crematorium in Kottayam Municipality. The residents had stopped the cremation of a COVID-19 victim, alleging that their health would be affected. The chief minister noted that disrespecting a deceased person was unsuitable behaviour and only served to spread misconceptions around the disease.

"Coronavirus can be spread from one person to another through the fluids that come out through cough, sneeze or talk. The chance of infection from a dead body is very rare. Even if you touch or kiss the body, the chances are small. Health workers follow Central government protocol to cremate or bury the body in a scientific manner. In electric crematoriums, the body has been cremated at 800 degrees so that the virus will not be spread through air. Nobody will be infected from the dead body. But when you form a crowd to protest, the disease can spread," the chief minister said at the press meet on Monday.

Police had taken action against BJP municipal councillor TN Harikumar, who led the protest on Sunday against the cremation. Pinarayi Vijayan noted that it was shameful for a public representative to lead the protest.

"During these difficult times, we have many good examples of kindness from across the state. But the incident that happened on Sunday was unfortunate," the CM stated.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Kerala CM said that the mental health workers assigned by the government have offered support and assistance to over seven lakh people who faced difficulties during the pandemic. People who are aged, differently-abled and guest workers dealing with mental illness concerns were also given support through the system.

The CM said that separate psycho-social support or counseling was also provided to school children.

COVID-19 cases

On Monday, 702 people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala. About 9609 patients are undergoing treatment, and 1049 patients have recovered so far. Two more patients died on Monday, taking the death toll to 64. Muhammed, 61, from Kozhikode and Ouseph George, 85, from Kottayam were reported as deceased.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government will donate Rs 2 crore towards Assam flood relief from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund

Gold smuggling case

The Kerala CM's former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was questioned for the second time by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday in connection to his links with the accused in the gold smuggling case. However, Pinarayi Vijayan said his office is not concerned about the investigation, and that there is no connection to the government. He also wanted the NIA to investigate the case thoroughly.

Though the Congress had alleged that there is an understanding between the government and the BJP in the gold smuggling case, the CM said he would not offer a response to the allegations.