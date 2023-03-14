Kerala CM condemns attack on Malayali students at MP tribal university, demands action

According to sources, the four students were allegedly attacked by security staff on the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh.

An alleged attack on four Malayali students at a tribal university in Madhya Pradesh on March 10 has sparked a political controversy with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly denouncing the incident and seeking action against the guilty. According to sources, the four students were allegedly attacked by security staff on the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the incident "appalling", the Kerala Chief Minister has condemned it and demanded prompt action against the guilty persons. "The university must take strong action against the culprits and ensure the safety of all students," he wrote on his official twitter handle.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the students were attacked for their regional and linguistic reasons. "This latest vicious onslaught is another glaring episode of the organised series of hostile actions against Keralite students who are being targeted for their regional, linguistic and ethnic backgrounds," he said.

Some other politicians from Kerala, including Congress MP (Thiruvananthapuram) Shashi Tharoor also condemned the incident and demanded action in the matter. In the fresh development, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly - VD Satheesan has sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan seeking his intervention in the matter. As per reports, students who were allegedly attacked were identified as - KT Nasheel, R Abhishek, Adnan, and Adil Rashif.

Sources aware of the matter told IANS that these students were taking selfies atop a water tank on the campus, for which, the security staff objected. Objecting to selfie at a prohibited area resulted in a scuffle between students and the security staff. As the incident occurred at the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University located in Amarkantak in Anuppur district, the opposition has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government on atrocities against tribals.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned the alleged assault on Monday. He urged the union government to intervene in the matter and take necessary action. Stalin termed the attack on students from Kerala at the IGNTU by the security staff as "outrageous."

"I appeal to the union government to intervene and stop the growing tendency of discrimination and attacks against students in higher educational institutions," the Chief Minister said.