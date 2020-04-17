Kerala child sustains burn injuries when hot gravy falls on her during domestic abuse

According to the police, the mother was being tortured by the child’s grandfather and parental aunt, and the incident took place during one such instance.

news Crime

A three-year-old child was admitted in a hospital in Kollam district with severe burn injuries when a boiling hot fish gravy accidentally fell on her. The incident took place on Thursday when the grandfather and mother were having an argument.

According to the child's mother, a family fight resulted in the attack. "I just turned off the flame and took the piping hot boiled curry from the stove when he (grandfather) barged into the kitchen, yelling at me. I ran away from the kitchen with my child while still holding the container of hot fish curry in my hand. He followed me, verbally abused me and slapped me. He yanked the collar of my dress and hit the vessel. In the impact, the curry fell on my child and I did not even realise it,” the child's mother, who is from Gujarat, told the media.

The child sustained burn injures on her hands, neck and stomach. She is currently under treatment at the NS Cooperative Hospital at Palathara in Kollam.

The child's mother, who has been living in her husband's house in Kannanellur for last one year, alleged that she was being tortured by her father-in-law and a relative.

"The child's grandfather Sivankutty and paternal aunt Sitara were arrested on Friday. The child's father is working in Secunderabad. Sitara came to live in her father's house over a month ago and that is when the issue started. The tragic incident took place when they were having a fight," Kannanellur Police Station House Officer Vipin Kumar told TNM.

The accused have been charged with under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326(A) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using weapons or some substance), 354 (assault or criminal force to women), 323 and 324 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 23 (punishment for cruelty towards children) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to reports, the child sustained 35% burn injuries. The child's condition is stable.