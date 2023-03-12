Kerala Catholic Bishopsâ€™ Council demands ban on a play related to nuns, hereâ€™s why

The play â€˜Kakkukaliâ€™ is an adaptation of a Malayalam short story by Francis Norona, and has been staged by Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham.

news Controversy

The Kerala Catholic Bishopsâ€™ Council (KCBC) has demanded a ban on the play 'Kakkukali', which they say is an insult to Catholic monastic life and Christianity. However, those behind the drama say it's an expression of freedom. The drama, an adaptation of a Malayalam short story by Francis Norona, is scripted by KB Ajayakumar, directed by Job Madathil and staged by Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham. It details the trials and tribulations faced by a Catholic woman from a coastal region who becomes a nun, against the wishes of her Communist father.

KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis condemned the drama stating that it was against the cultural fabric of Kerala and staging it was a blot on the culture of the state. KCBC deputy secretary Jacob Palakkapilly, in a statement, said that the play insulted the self-respect and confidence of nuns, and has been included in the state governmentâ€™s international drama fest. â€œThe communist organisations are giving huge publicity for the drama,â€™â€™ the statement read.

But, the play director Madathil said that by now they have already staged it at 15 places and that the drama will go ahead as planned.

The trouble began when opposition came from a pro outfit of the KCBC- Pro Life which raised a banner of revolt when it was to be staged at Guruvayoor Municipality's cultural event in Thrissur. However, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has come out in support of the play, saying that if the creators of the play wish to stage it at Thrissur, they will provide all support for it.