Kerala car accident that injured 6: Assam native arrested for drunk driving

The CCTV footage of the freak accident, which injured four school students, a child and his father, has startled people in the state.

Kerala police have concluded that the car accident in Poochakkal of Alappuzha district which injured six people, including four school students, a child and a man, was because of drunk driving. An Assam native was arrested in the case on Wednesday for drunk driving.

It was on Tuesday that the car driven by Assam native Anand hit six people, one after the other, before fleeing from the spot.

The car first hit a man and his three-year-old son sitting in a bike parked alongside the road, and then veered to hit three 17-year-old girls who were walking on the opposite side of the road. The three girls were tossed into the air and were pushed into a canal due to the impact. Another schoolgirl who was riding a bicycle behind the three girls, was also hit by the car.

The two men in the car were also injured in the accident.

CCTV footage of the freak accident, has startled people of the state. The four girls who were seriously injured, have been admitted to various hospitals in Kochi.

Police, in their preliminary inquiry, had said that the car was driven by an Alappuzha native called Manoj. But on further investigation, it was found that the car was driven by Assam native Anand and Manoj was the co-passenger.

“It has been found that both the men were drunk. The Assam man has confessed that he was driving the car. Since he was not seriously injured, his arrest was registered and he was remanded on Wednesday. Manoj, the co-passenger, is seriously injured and is under treatment at Kottayam Medical College,” an official of Poochakkal police station told TNM.

The duo have been booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).

According to reports, Anand, who works at a private company in the region, accompanied Manoj in his car as he was promised a job by the latter.

