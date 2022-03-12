Kerala Budget allocates Rs 2546 crore for education sector, skill development

The government also announced that district level skill parks will be set up in the state at a cost of Rs 350 crore, to boost skill development.

Kerala has announced Rs 25 crore to set up industrial units and startups adjacent to engineering colleges, polytechnic institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and arts and science colleges, so that students will be benefited. In the 2022-2023 Kerala budget announced by Finance Minister KN Balagopal, Rs 2,546.07 crore has been allocated for the education sector.

The budget has also considered Rs 15 crore for making the educational institutions in the state disabled friendly. Out of Rs 2546.07 crore, “Rs 1016.74 crore is for school education, Rs 452.67 crore to higher education and Rs 245.63 crore for technical education. Also, an amount of Rs 831 crore is expected from centrally sponsored schemes,” announced the Finance Minister.

Rs 342.64 crore has been allocated for the mid-day meal scheme in schools. Rs 200 crore has been set aside for developing translational research centres, startups and incubation centres in universities. The funds will be allocated to 10 state universities through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The budget also gave emphasis on skill development. An amount of Rs 140 crore was allocated to skill training centres at arts and science colleges, professional colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs.

Apart from this, Rs 200 crore has been announced to various schemes under Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC). “K-DISC is an agency working with the broad objective of continuously improving and innovating educational skill development,” the budget presentation said.

Another boost to skill development was Rs 350 crore allocation to district skill parks in the state. “District Skill Parks will be established in all districts under the aegis of the Mission in a phased manner. 50% of the total land area of the skill park will be reserved for prominent firms which have proved their expertise. It is targeted to provide operational facilities to experienced entrepreneurs through this,” the budget presentation said.

Skill development initiatives in the state are expected to get a major boost with an allocation of Rs 350 crore for setting up skill parks in all 14 districts. The project will be implemented under the aegis of the Knowledge Economy Mission using funds from KIIFB. Around Rs 78 crore has been allocated to the development of engineering and polytechnic colleges in the state.

Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the prospects of Latin-American studies in the state. The minister noted that Latin America has a great influence on socio-political, cultural and agricultural spheres of Kerala.