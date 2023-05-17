Kerala BJP steps up protests over Muslim girlâ€™s mysterious death at madrasa

The girl Asmiya's family has alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by a female teacher at a school run by the Al-Aman Education and Charitable Trust.

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its protest against the mysterious death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl who had died by suicide in a school run by the Al-Aman Education and Charitable Trust in Balaramapuram of Thiruvananthapuram. The girl Asmiya's family, which also hails from the capital city, has alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by a female teacher, a charge denied by the Trust authorities.

In connection with the incident, activists of BJP and some of its feeder organisations on Wednesday, May 17 took to the streets near the religious institution where the Class 12 girl was found dead on May 13. But as the activists, including those from BJPâ€™s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), marched down the streets, police prevented them from going forward.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team has been formed to probe the death. The team has reportedly intensified its probe and taken statements from a few students and others in the Trust.

A complaint filed by Asmiyaâ€™s mother, Rahmath Beevi of Beema Pally in the district, had alleged that circumstances surrounding her daughter's death are suspicious and that she was subjected to harassment at the institute. At around 2 pm on May 13, Asmiya called her mother on the phone and asked her to reach the institution immediately. But the authorities allegedly did not allow Rahmath to meet Asmiya. Later, she was informed that her daughter was found dead in the bathroom.

