Kerala: BJP panchayat member held over 'fake' video, minister terms it ‘act of terror’

Nikhil Manohar, who also operates a YouTube channel, released a video asserting that the results had been withdrawn.

A local body member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was apprehended for fabricating and circulating a misleading video concerning the recently released Class 12 results. The accused, identified as Nikhil Manohar, holds the position of ward member in the Poruvazhy Panchayat located in Kollam district. The State Education Minister V Sivankutty lodged a complaint against him, leading to his arrest.

The Class 12 examination results for Plus 2 were declared a few days ago, and Nikhil Manohar, who also operates a YouTube channel, released a video asserting that the results had been withdrawn. Minister Sivankutty condemned this act as one of "terror" and promptly reported it to the police.

During a press conference, V Sivankutty disclosed that Nikhil Manohar, a BJP ward member, had disseminated false news through his YouTube channel. He stated, "The police have apprehended the individual. This is a grave offense committed against society and can be considered an act of terror within the education sector. The BJP should address the actions of its member. Furthermore, legal action has been initiated against him." Minister Sivankutty also noted that the video had been deleted subsequent to the filing of the police complaint.

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had announced the Class 12 examination results on May 25. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.95%, with a total of 3,12,005 students passing the examination out of the 3,76,135 who appeared for it.

