Kerala Assembly session begins: UDF to oppose Lokayukta amendment Bill

The Bill to amend varsities' powers to make appointments comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

news Assembly

As the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government in Kerala gets ready to bring in laws which would amend powers of the Lokayukta and the Chancellor, the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) opposition is gearing up to oppose the same. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly VD Satheesan said that both the Bills which seek to amend the Lokayukta Act and the powers of universities to make appointments would be opposed in the House during the 10-day session of the assembly which commenced on Monday, August 22.

While the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill is being brought in the wake of expiry of an ordinance which had the same provisions, the Bill to amend varsities' powers to make appointments comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

According to reports, the proposed Lokayukta Amendment law has provisions, inter alia, to cut down the powers of the anti-corruption agency to merely advisory in nature and relax the qualification of the Lokayukta. The opposition has criticised the Bill, saying it will undermine the powers of the Lokayukta and facilitate corruption in the government.

Also read: Explained: The controversy around proposed amendments to Kerala Lokayukta

The Bill to amend the universities' powers is meant to curtail the powers of the Governor as Chancellor. Satheesan, speaking to mediapersons, said that the Bill regarding the universities powers was being brought to make "favourites of the government" as Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) so that relatives of CPI(M) leaders can be appointed to teaching positions in the varsities. “Such steps would destroy the quality and credibility of the universities in Kerala at a time when the number of children applying for graduate and post graduate courses in universities in the state was decreasing,” he alleged.

Kerala is losing its human resources to universities outside the state or abroad, he claimed, adding that it was a dangerous situation. The LoP further said that appointing relatives of CPI(M) leaders in teaching positions in universities could lead to unrest among the youth and the academic community.

Satheesan also said that he does not agree with the Governor calling the V-C a criminal in view of the position that Arif Khan holds. At the same time, the opposition was not going to take sides between the state government and the Governor as they can enter into a compromise anytime, he further said.

The Congress leader also said that just like how appointments to non-teaching staff in universities was left to the Public Service Commission, recruitment to teaching positions should also be left to the PSC. “Only through this method nepotism can be prevented in appointments. Passing Bills is not a simple task and this incorrect approach of the government will lead to protests inside and outside the House,” Satheesan said.

(With PTI inputs)