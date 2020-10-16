Kerala Assembly ruckus case: Accused including ministers asked to depose before court

Last month, the Chief Judicial Magistrate had rejected a plea by the LDF government asking it to quash the case.

news Court

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram considering the Kerala Assembly ruckus case of 2015 has asked all accused persons in the case including ministers of the ruling government to depose before the court. Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, then MLAs of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunhammed, are the accused in the case.

The court ordered all the accused in the case to compulsorily depose on October 28, reports Mathrubhumi. The court directed this as all the accused were not present in court on Thursday despite being asked to depose. Two accused ministers reportedly informed the court that they have health issues and due to that, they could not depose on Thursday.

According to reports, on October 28, the court will read out the chargesheet to the accused persons.

The case pertains to the ruckus that happened in the Kerala Assembly in 2015 when the former UDF government was in power. In order to prevent the then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget, members of the opposition created a ruckus in the Assembly.

The opposition MLAs barged into the Speakerâ€™s podium and flung the chair. A lot of damage was reportedly incurred during the ruckus, including damage to electronic equipment like computers, keyboard, mikes etc. Reportedly, it was the first time in the Kerala Assemblyâ€™s history that a ruckus of this magnitude had happened between the ruling and the opposition front. K M Mani was at that time facing allegations in the bar bribery scam.

A case was then registered on the complaint of the then UDF government under sections of Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act and sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. Last month, the Chief Judicial Magistrate had rejected a plea by the LDF government asking it to quash the case.

Watch video of the ruckus in assembly: