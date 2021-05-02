Kerala Assembly polls: LDF continues to maintain lead

While LDF is leading in 92 seats as per 11.20 am, UDF leads in 45 seats.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

The Communist Party of India or CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is continuing to maintain the lead in 92 of the 140 Assembly constituencies as of 11.20 am on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) leads in 45 seats, as per the trends. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is contesting from his home turf Dharmadam is leading by 3,351 votes in his home turf against his nearest rival C Raghunathan of the Congress, according to Election Commission figures.

Ministers, KK Shailaja, AC Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and MM Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues TP Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing.

Incumbent Minister KK Shailaja who is contesting from Koothuparamba is leading with 7,500 votes.

Meanwhile, E Sreedharan of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who is contesting from Palakkad and NDAâ€™s Kummanam Rajashekaran contesting from Nemom, leads in their respective constituencies.Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi who is contesting for the NDA from Thrissur is also leading with over a margin of 2,000 votes.

KT Jaleel, the former higher education minister who resigned recently following nepotism charges, was also trailing, as per the EC figures.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy maintained their leads in Haripad and Puthupally respectively.

Jose K Mani, the Kerala Congress(M) chief who recently joined the LDF fold after snapping its decades-old ties with the UDF, was trailing by nearly 2,000 votes against his rival and sitting MLA, Mani C Kappan, the EC said.

Poonjar sitting MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Secular leader, P C George was trailing by a massive margin of over 8,000 votes, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get live updates on Kerala Assembly election results here.