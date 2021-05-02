Kerala Assembly Election results 2021 LIVE: LDF in the lead

The Kerala government has barred any gatherings or public celebrations when the results are announced.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Early trends in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election show the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government coming back to power for a second consecutive term. The LDF is leading and has crossed the majority mark of 71. While Pinarayi Vijayan and KK Shailaja have won from their respective Kannur constituencies of Dharmadam and Mattannur, respectively. Congress veteran leader Oommen Chandy is leading his turf of Puthupally, so is Ramesh Chennithala in Haripad. BJPâ€™s â€˜Metromanâ€™ E Sreedharan, who was earlier leading, has lost the Palakkad constituency to Congress's Shaji Parambil. For the last four decades, Kerala has followed a particular political pattern of voting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) to power every alternative term since the 1977 election. However, many pre-poll and exit polls projected that this anti-incumbency trend is likely to change this election, with projections favouring the Left.

The prominent figures who fought the 2021 election are Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues KK Shailaja, J Mercikutty Amma, MM Mani, Kadakampally Surendran and KT Jaleel in the LDF; Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and PK Kunhalikutty in the UDF; and K Surendran and 'Metroman' E Sreedharan from the BJP. This year, independent party Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, a corporate group, also joined the election fray. Several actors and young candidates, too, joined the political race this year. A total of 2,03,27,893 electors exercised their franchise in one of the shortest fought elections, which was held on April 6 in a single phase. The state recorded a voter turnout of 74.06%. Note: If you are not able to view the liveblog, please disable your AdBlocker:

In the 2016 election, the LDF won a comfortable margin â€” 91 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The opposition UDF won 47 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got its maiden Assembly seat in Kerala in 2016. O Rajagopal became the first BJP MLA by winning from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram. The election results are being announced at a time when Kerala and the rest of the country are undergoing a peak in COVID-19 cases and a rise in deaths due to the disease. Amid this, the Kerala government has barred any gatherings or public celebrations when the results are announced. During the counting process, only authorities engaged in counting, the counting agents from each political party and media person will be allowed. Read the list of restrictions on the counting day on May 2 (Sunday) here.