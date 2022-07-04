Kerala Assembly to discuss adjournment motion over attacks on CPI(M), Cong offices

The CPI(M) had alleged that the Congress was behind the explosives attack at AKG Centre, the party’s headquarters, while the Congress has denied any involvement.

The Kerala Assembly on Monday, July 4, decided to discuss an adjournment motion moved by the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) over the attack on the AKG centre, the CPI(M)'s state headquarters, as well as several Congress offices across the state and the alleged lack of police action in these matters. Speaker MB Rajesh said the adjournment motion would be discussed for two hours starting from 1 pm, after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed that the issue raised by the opposition requires a discussion. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the attack on AKG Centre was “viewed with pain by lakhs of people” and therefore, it can be discussed in the House.

An unidentified person had allegedly hurled an explosive substance at the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M) on June 30 night. However, police are yet to identify the perpetrator. CCTV visuals released by the CPI(M) through the official media group of the AKG Centre showed a man reaching the spot on a motorbike and hurling the "bomb" at the building and fleeing the spot. The explosive allegedly hit the stone wall of the AKG Centre.

The CPI(M) suspects the role of Congress in the incident, as it comes weeks after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office was vandalised in Wayanad, allegedly by members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Meanwhile, many state ministers, including Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Education Minister V Sivankutty, rushed to the spot once news of the explosive attack emerged. Several workers of the CPI(M) took out a protest march in the city. Protests were also seen in Pathanamthitta and other parts of the state. As the tense situation prevailed, the police tightened security around offices of the Congress in the state.

The Congress has hit back, saying that it categorically rejects the ruling CPI(M)'s allegation that the former was behind the attack on its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress party has said that it is not its policy to target its political opponent's office. The opposition party also alleged that their party offices were targeted by the Left cadres across the state including in the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur.