Kerala announces public holiday following demise of former CM Oommen Chandy

The news of the 79-year-old, two-time CM's death was announced by his son Chandy Oommen through a Facebook post.

The Kerala government on Tuesday, July 18 announced public holiday across the state following the death of state's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru where he was being treated in a private hospital.

Oommen Chandy had been undergoing cancer treatment at the HCG hospital in Bengaluru. He had been staying at Karnataka minister KJ Georgeâ€™s residence. On Monday night, he was rushed to the nearby Chinmaya Mission hospital after he felt sick.