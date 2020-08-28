Kerala and Telangana oppose Centre’s GST compensation options, ask full payment

Here's how the five south Indian governments reacted to the Centre's two borrowing options to compensate them under the GST regime.

The Centre and the states have constantly had a tussle over Goods and Services Tax compensation. However, the situation has been exacerbated with the coronavirus pandemic hitting GST collections. As per the Centre's calculations, states will be facing a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in GST revenues for the year 2020-21.

The Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 was enacted by the central government to compensate the loss of revenue to states in order to implement the GST system. According to the law, the central government has paved the way for the states to be compensated for five years at a growth rate of 14% with the financial year 2015-2016 as the base year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, terming it an ‘act of god’. In the current fiscal, the compensation requirement of states has been estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore would be funded from revenues garnered by levy of cess. This leaves a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

The Centre has estimated that of this Rs 2.35 lakh crore, Rs 97,000 crore compensation requirement is due to GST rollout and the remaining is on account of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Many states have been vocal about the need for the GST compensation to be released on time, and the clamour has been growing since last year.

The two options

Detailing the options presented to the states, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre, in consultation with the RBI, will provide a special window to states to borrow the Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest. This money can be repaid after five years from the collection of cess.

The second option before the states is to borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.

In effect, states can either choose to borrow the entire deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, or the shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore due to the GST implementation.

The states have seven working days to decide on which option they want, she added.

But, this hasn’t gone down well with states.

Kerala

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday said that both options are “unacceptable”, as states would have to forego a part of the compensation in both the options that have been presented.

“In the first option only 0.5 % additional borrowing is permitted for ₹1.65lakh due. Full compensation is constitutional right of states. Unacceptable.” (sic) he tweeted.

“The attempt of Centre to introduce a distinction in revenue shortfall as due to implementation of GST and as that caused by Covid and that latter doesn’t deserve to compensated fully is not constitutionally valid. Constitution makes no such distinction,” he added.

Isaac said that the total GST compensation gap after cess collection is Rs 2.7 lakh crore, which if borrowed by states in entirety, requires the fiscal deficit ceiling to be raised by 1.5 percentage points.

“Total GST shortfall for 2020-21 ₹3Lcr. Cess collection ₹0.7Lcr. Gap ₹2.3Lcr. Centre to borrow ₹1.65 Lcr. States to borrow ₹1.65Lcr for which state’s FD ceiling has to be raised by25%. But promised raise is only 17%.Thus states wii lose 0.5Lcr,” he said for the other option.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday urged the Centre to expedite the release of GST arrears Rs 12,258.94 crore from the latter since 2018-19 and the outstanding Integrated GST of Rs 4,073 crore for the 2017-2018 fiscal.

Also, in view of COVID-19, which has imposed a fiscal burden on Tamil Nadu in terms of scaling up the medicare infrastructure for treatment and improving the health of the people, the Centre should continue with the GST compensation currently being enforced, the government said.

This measure should continue so as to ensure that states do not suffer a setback on the fiscal front, D Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, who participated in the meeting on Thursday, said.

Tamil Nadu is cutting back on other expenditure to carry out COVID-19 preventive measures and is unable to give up the state's financial resources.

"Tamil Nadu's fiscal burden has increased owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis necessitated curtailment of other expenditures to cope with the present situation," Jayakumar said.

Further release of the state's financial resources could have a serious impact on the implementation of welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden, he stressed and demanded that the states continue to receive GST compensation.

"The central government has the full responsibility to find other sources of revenue to augment the upper tax package in order to continue to provide compensation to the states. If necessary, the Central government should come forward to ensure further legislation to extend the deadline for levying GST compensation surcharge to more than five years," Jayakumar suggested.

In addition, the Centre must provide loans or advances to the GST surcharge fund to provide GST compensation to the states.

This loan can be repaid, Jayakumar said and urged that the GST Council make the above recommendation to the Central Government.

Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that states have lost 60-70% of their tax revenues after joining the GST regime while the Centre's loss was pegged at 31% only.

According to an official release, Telangana demanded that the Group of Ministers headed by the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on the Integrated GST to finalise the modalities and release Telangana's due share of Rs 2,700 crore towards IGST.

“All the states have joined the GST as the Centre had assured them that joining the GST will not cause any loss to the revenue of the states. The responsibility for paying GST compensation lies entirely with the Central government. The state has paid nearly 19,000 crore to the Centre in the form of GST cess, while it was given back just Rs 3,223 crore,” it said.

The policies pursued by the Centre are benefitting states prone to natural disasters and poor fiscal management, added the Finance Minister, and said that they became disadvantageous to progressive states such as Telangana.

In a tweet too, Harish Rao demanded that the GST compensation of Rs 5,420 crore and IGST of Rs 2,700 crore be released immediately, and that it was not right to expect states to borrow when the cess collections decrease.

• జీఎస్టీ పరిహారం చెల్లించే బాధ్యత కేంద్రానిదే.!



- జీఎస్టీ పరిహారం 5420 కోట్లు, ఐజీఎస్టీ 2700 కోట్లు వెంటనే విడుదల చేయాలి.

- సెస్ తగ్గినపుడు రాష్ట్రాలు అప్పులు తీసుకోవాలనడం సరి కాదు.

- సెస్ ఎక్కువ చెల్లిస్తోన్న ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల్లో తెలంగాణ ఒకటి

Karnataka

Underlining that there is a constitutional provision under the GST regulations to pay the state for the shortage in revenue, Karnataka Home Minister Bommai insisted that the dues be paid immediately.

Bommai, who represented Karnataka in the meeting, said the state's tax revenue was estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Yet, the GST compensation amount for four months works out to around Rs 13,764 crore. Reimbursement to the state by the Centre is crucial for the state's economy, Bommai said in the meeting.

According to Bommai, the cess collected to compensate for the revenue losses to the state goes directly to the Centre. This makes states borrowing difficult, he added.

The Centre, said Bommai, has the power to impose special taxes enabling states to raise money. The Centre also has the power to extend the imposition of special taxes beyond 2023.

"Hence, it is appropriate for the Centre to facilitate states to help borrow money and compensate for the losses to the state," the Home Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath told The New Indian Express that the Centre must fulfill the commitments it made when it brought in the GST, and that states have more commitments towards public expenditure.

Puducherry

CM V Narayanasamy reportedly said that it is unfortunate that the Centre is not helping states which are starved of revenue by honouring its commitments.

With PTI inputs