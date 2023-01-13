Kerala among New York Times list of 52 best travel destinations of 2023

The southern state, also known as â€˜Godâ€™s own countryâ€™ is listed by the New York Times among the best 52 places to travel to in 2023.

news Tourism

In a refreshing change to the pandemic-induced travel lull, New York Times (NYT) has listed Kerala among the best 52 places to travel to in 2023. The southern state, also known as â€˜Godâ€™s own countryâ€™ for its natural beauty is celebrated for its scenic appeal, cuisine, and backwaters. London, Morioka, Palm Springs, and Greenville are among the other places included in the NYT list, and it is indeed a matter of excitement to have Kerala featured in it.

Kerala is endowed with lagoons, beaches, hill stations, and topographies of varying nature, making it a travel destination appealing to all kinds of travelers. With travel and tourism opening up after almost two years of Covid-19 restrictions, most people are looking for places to go to, and the recognition of Keralaâ€™s tourism potential in the NYT list would hopefully attract sightseers in plenty.

There are various destinations in Kerala to pick from if one is planning to travel to the state. Kumarakom with its beautiful backwaters, the beaches of Alappuzha, the misty hills of Munnar, and the historic structures of Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram, are only a tip of Keralaâ€™s exquisite assortment of places to visit.

The state is also diverse in its cuisine offering a variety of seafood dishes, vegetarian delicacies, snacks, drinks, and other native preparations. The northern district of Kozhikode is especially known as the stateâ€™s food city, with cuisine that dates long back into history. For art aficionados, Kerala also offers a range of folk, ritualistic, as well as contemporary forms to watch. The art and literary canvas of the state are also extremely rich, with galleries and street art that have a rich history to tell.