Kerala all-party meeting decides not to erect flags, ads obstructing traffic

This comes after the Kerala High Court pulled up parties and questioned how erecting flags and banners had been permitted, and had directed for them to be removed.

An all party meeting headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday, March 20, decided that flags and advertisements in relation to any political, religious or cultural events should not obstruct traffic or pedestrians. The meeting was held in the wake of several orders of the Kerala High Court against putting up of flag poles on pavements and roadsides without permission by political and other organisations. The all-party meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan, state Law Minister P Rajeev and various other parties' leaders.

In the meeting, parties were of the view that political parties as well as religious and cultural organisations should not be denied the opportunity to campaign or conduct their events, while at the same time flags and advertisements should not be put up in public places in a manner that would obstruct vehicular and pedestrian traffic, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. It was decided that flag poles can be put up in private walls or compounds with the permission of the owners and without affecting traffic, the release said.

In public areas, like footpaths, flag poles may be erected for conventions and festivals with the permission of the authorities concerned and without obstructing the pedestriansâ€™ right of way, the parties decided in the meeting. They also decided that it should be specified in advance as to how many days the flag poles would be present and when they would be removed after the event concludes, the release said. The parties directed the Advocate General to inform the High Court of the decisions taken in the meeting as the opinion of the public, it said.

The Kerala High Court in February had ordered the government to clear all unauthorised display boards, arches, hoardings, placards and banners with poles and frames on highways, public streets and pedestrian pavements. The court had set a deadline of three months for the removal of all illegal hoardings and banners. The court has also asked authorities to remove nails from trees which were drilled for the purpose of placing advertisements boards and drawing cable wires.

Earlier in October of 2021, the Kerala High Court disapproved of the practice of flagpoles or masts being put up on public land across the state by political parties and asked the state government and the police how the same, which was a violation of Land Conservancy laws, was being permitted. The court made the observation when hearing a plea by a cooperative society alleging that a political party was illegally putting up flags and banners on its land.

(With PTI inputs)