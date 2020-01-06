Kerala to adopt Miyawaki-style afforestation technique in govt buildings, schools

Afforestation

The method of mini-forest popularised by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki will come up in schools, govt buildings and residential complexes in Kerala.

Kerala government is all set to replicate the Miyawaki method of afforestation in schools, government buildings, residential complexes and revenue land in the state.

The method, used to grow mini forests in urban areas or land destroyed by natural calamities in Japan, was popularised by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

The Kerala government has now decided to adopt the method after a few individuals in the state tried and tested the method successfully in urban and semi-urban areas.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Forest Department is the nodal agency in the state for this project. Each department has also been asked to appoint nodal officers in the state and district levels.

While the Miyawaki method was successful in growing mini forests in areas destroyed by natural calamities and the coastlines of Japan, in Kerala — which has suffered floods, landslides and soil erosion over the last few years — this assumes greater significance with the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative.

According to reports, with the support of an NGO, the Miyawaki method has so far been replicated in 15 places in the state. An estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh for has been determined for growing Miyawaki forests in each cent.

The forest department has already taken the lead and development mini forests in Valavatti, near Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram, Nedumbassery in Ernakulam and Mudikkode in Thrissur.

With this method, it is even possible to grow native species on land as small as 600 square feet by planting the saplings very close to each other.