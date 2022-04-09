Kerala actor assault: Cops say more evidence on links between Dileep and accused

The new evidence includes the vehicle in which Dileep, Balachandra Kumar, and others travelled. Police also insist on investigating how Dileep got unauthorised access to court documents.

The Kerala Crime Branch, which is investigating the Malayalam actor sexual assault case, petitioned the High Court on April 6, Wednesday, seeking an extension of three months for the probe. On March 8, the High Court had said that the investigations into the case must be completed before April 15. The police have moved to seek extra time in light of “fresh facts” coming to light. They have hinted that evidence has been found to prove that the accused were together, hence proving the conspiracy.

According to the petition submitted by the prosecution, the vehicle in which Balachandra Kumar (witness) and Pulsar Suni (first accused) traveled from actor Dileep’s (eighth accused) house has been seized. A “red Swift car” allegedly owned by Dileep has been seized by the police, in which, the prosecution states, Pulsar Suni traveled from the accused actor’s house, along with Balachandra Kumar and Dileep’s brother Anoop to Paravoor Kavala.

Further, pointing out that “some photographs of the court document written and signed by the presiding officer” were found in Dileep’s phone, the police insist on further investigation to find out about the “unauthorised access” to the court documents. The police have also hinted that evidence has been collected to prove the presence of Pulsar Suni near Dileep’s residence in capacity as Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan’s driver as well. The agency also says it has acquired evidence to show that the witnesses have been influenced.

The Crime Branch police hint that there is proof that Balachandra Kumar was present at the Aluva Guest House between November 14-16 in 2017, and that advocates appearing for Dileep were present at the labs where forensic examination of the mobile phones seized from Dileep, his brother Anoop, their brother-in-law Suraj and another relative Appu, were conducted. Further, hinting that there were “other crucial and important materials/evidences” at hand” the agency has asked for extension of time limit at least for another three months for investigating the case and “to do real and substantial justice in the case.”

Earlier last year, the trial of the case was nearing completion when new evidence emerged in November after Balachandra Kumar came out with a series of allegations against Dileep, including a number of implicating audio recordings, that led to the additional allegation of criminal conspiracy against the actor. Following this, the police requested time for further investigation.

Dileep had moved the court on February 2, 2022 calling further investigation in the case related to revelations by Balachandra Kumar a "willful attempt to protract the trial.” The actor had contended that further investigation in that case was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020, and only one prosecution witness — one of the investigating officers — remained to be examined. However, the High Court dismissed actor Dileep's plea and permitted the investigation agency tp continue with further investigation.

The woman actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a van by Pulsar Suni. The entire act was filmed by a few others who accompanied him, to blackmail the survivor. The prosecution’s case is that Dileep allegedly paid Pulsar Suni to assault the actor and record the visuals.

