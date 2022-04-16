Kerala actor assault: Cops to question two court officials over leaked visuals

The police probe team is investigating if visuals of the assault were illegally accessed by people who were not authorised to do so.

Two Kerala court officials attached to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will be inquired in connection with the alleged leaking of the visuals of the 2017 actor assault case from the court. Actor Dileep was in jail for nearly two months in connection with the case and later secured bail. However, following disclosure by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that Dileep got possession of certain visuals and also that he had conspired to kill key police officials investigating the case, another case was registered against him and after numerous hearings, Dileep got anticipatory bail.

Early this week, the police probe team filed a petition seeking the cancellation of the bail given to Dileep. It's against this backdrop that the probe team has now got permission to summon two court officials as they suspect the visuals were leaked. The probe team is also all set to summon Dileep's actor wife Kavya Madhavan to appear before them and it's likely to take place in the coming week.

In a relief for the probe team, the High Court had earlier refused to suspend the further probe and later a stay sought by Dileep into the probe was also nixed. The actor's counsel for long has been arguing that the fresh disclosures were falsely manufactured by the prosecution to book Dileep and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

In 2017, a popular woman actor alleged that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in a moving car near Kochi, and that the men also filmed the assault. After the main accused Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and he was also arrested. According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had accessed the visuals of the assault.