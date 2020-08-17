Kerala actor assault case: MLA who met survivor on day of assault, appears in court

PT Thomas had met the survivor actor in the residence of Malayalam actor and director Lal, on the day the assault took place.

A special court in Kochi which is conducting the trial of the Kerala actor assault case examined MLA PT Thomas, one of the important witnesses in the case, on Monday. PT Thomas had met the survivor in the residence of Malayalam actor and director Lal on the day that the assault took place. PT Thomas, who is the 42nd witness in the case, was examined by the prosecution on Monday. His examination will continue to Tuesday, where he will be cross questioned by the defence counsel.

It was on February 17, 2017 that a leading female actor in Kerala, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Actor Dileep is accused of masterminding the attack allegedly due to personal grudge. On February 17, after the assault, the actor was dropped off at Lalâ€™s residence in Kochi. PT Thomas, who came to Lalâ€™s house later, had met with the survivor actor.

Talking to the media before entering the Additional Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday, PT Thomas said that he wanted to inform the court about whatever information he had.

PT Thomas, who is also a senior Congress leader, presently the MLA of Thrikkakara, had in July 2017, raised complaints that some people were trying to endanger him by damaging his car. He had also filed a police complaint in this regard. He had also stated that he would tell the police whatever he came to hear in Lalâ€™s house. Notably, PT Thomas filed this complaint four days after Dileep was arrested, being charged as the eighth accused in the case.

The first phase of witness examination has been completed. Recently, the survivor actorâ€™s cross examination by the defence was completed.

The trial of the case that started after much delay in December 2019, was supposed to be completed in six months. Due to the delay in the proceedings, including due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the trial court has sought permission from the Supreme Court for an extension of three more months.

