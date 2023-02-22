Kerala actor assault case: HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

Pulsar Suni, in his petition, pointed out that for over two years of trial proceedings, he was not produced before the trial court due to COVID-19 restrictions.

news Court

The Kerala High Court, on Wednesday, February 22, allowed the prime accused Pulsar Suni in the 2017 actress assault case, to be physically present in the trial court to witness the proceedings in his trial. The court directed the state prosecution to ensure that the same is done. Justice K Babu observed that permitting the accused in a case to directly witness the trial against him, is to ensure a fair trial.

Pulsar Suni has been in judicial custody for around six years in connection with the case when an actor was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and photographed. Actor Dileep is the alleged mastermind behind the assault and is named the eighth accused in the case.

The trial of the case is currently underway at the Principal District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam. Dileep's first wife Manju Warrier is being examined for a second day on Wednesday, as a witness in the case. Manju, the eleventh witness in the case, appeared for reexamination on Tuesday.

Pulsar Suni, in his petition, pointed out that for over two years of trial proceedings, he was not produced before the trial court due to COVID-19 restrictions. He said that despite the curbs being lifted, he is not being produced before the court. Instead, the trial court has only been ensuring his presence through video conference for very little time during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments made on behalf of Pulsari Suni, the prosecution submitted it would produce him before the trial court every day if the High Court issues a direction, following which the court issued the order.