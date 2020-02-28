Kerala actor assault case: After Manju Warrier, Geethu Mohandas deposes in court

With the trial of the Kerala actor assault case finally progressing three years since the crime happened, more personalities from Malayalam film industry continue to be examined by the additional special sessions court in Ernakulam. Filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, one of the witnesses in the case, was examined by the court on Friday.

The abduction and sexual assault of a leading female actor in Kerala in 2017 February had jolted the state. Film actor Dileep, is accused of masterminding the attack on the female actor, as an act of vengeance.

Geethu Mohandas, the 35th witness in the case, repeated the statements against accused Dileep, which she had already given investigation officers. "She stuck strongly to her earlier statements," Public Prosecutor A Suresan told TNM.

Geethu Mohandas was one of the persons who allegedly knew about accused actor Dileep's extra marital affair with another actor Kavya Madhavan (his present wife). It is alleged that he took revenge on the survivor actor for revealing his relationship with Kavya to his former wife Manju Warrier.

In the statement given by Manju Warrier to investigation officers earlier, she had said that in 2012, she had informed her friends Geethu Mohandas, actor Samyukta Varma and the survivor actor that she found messages sent by Dileep and Kavya on his phone. Manju Warrier who was examined by the court on Thursday also stuck to her previous statements. She had earlier alleged that the survivor actor had revealed about the relationship to her.

Though actor Samyukta Varma was also present in the court on Friday, she was not examined and it was postponed to next week. Actor Kunjacko Boban, another witness in the case, who was summoned to court on Friday, could not be present as he was out of state.