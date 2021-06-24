Kerala accounts for 24% of India's new COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases in the state is now 99,390.

Coronavirus COVID 19

Kerala accounts for around 24% of India's new COVID 19 cases as statistics released on Wednesday showed that of 50,848 cases nationwide, the state alone accounted for 12,617 cases. The caseload in the state has reached 28.42 lakh, while 150 deaths in the latest 24-hour period took the toll to 12,445. As many as 13,683 persons recovered from the disease in this time period, taking the total recoveries so far to 27.29 lakh. The number of active cases in the state is now 99,390, the state government said in a press release in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of new cases at 1,706, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 1,501, followed by Malappuram with 1,321 and Palakkad with 1,315. Of the positive cases reported on Wednesday, 65 are health workers, 55 had come from outside the state and 11,992 had been infected through contact, the release said. A total of 1.24 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples examined so far to 2.22 crore. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.29%.

At least 4,12,116 persons are under observation in various districts, including 26,374 in hospitals. Meanwhile over one crore persons (1,00,69,673) in the state took the first dose of the vaccine and 26.89 lakh have taken both the doses, Health minister Veena George said.

Meanwhile, After three cases of Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported from Keralaâ€™s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta on Tuesday, the district administration has tightened restrictions in the region. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that the Delta Plus variant is a â€˜variant of concernâ€™ showing characteristics of increased transmissibility.

In Kerala, out of the three cases, two were reported from Palakkad district. Palakkad Collector Mrunmai Joshi on Tuesday announced that two gram panchayats from where the cases were reported, Parali and Pariyari, will be completely closed from June 23 for a week.

With IANS and PTI inputs