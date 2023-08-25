Kerala accident kills nine tea plantation workers in Wayanad

Three people who were injured in the accident have been shifted to the Mananthavadi Medical College.

news Accident

Nine people died in an accident near Thalappuzha in Wayanad of Kerala, after the jeep they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge. There were 12 people in the jeep, all of them tea plantation workers returning from work. Three people, injured in the accident, have been shifted to the Mananthavadi Medical College.

Of the 12 people in the jeep, 11 were women. Asianet News gives the names of the deceased as Rani, Shantha, Chinnamma, Leela, Shaja, Rabia, Shobhana, Maryakka and Vasantha of Makimala Colony Number 6. The accident reportedly took place at 3.30 in the evening and residents of the area had rushed to begin rescue operations. But it is not yet clear what had led to the accident.

Thalappuzha is a region that has many tea plantations. The victims and survivors of the accident were employees of one of the plantations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the nine tea workers, calling it an incident that left a town in tears. He said that the condition of the three survivors is critical, according to the reports he got. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has been entrusted with coordinating the immediate requirements including treatment of the injured, and taking other urgent measures. Minister Saseendran reached the spot from Kozhikode.