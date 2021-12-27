Kerala 2022 SSLC, Plus Two dates announced: Details

The dates were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference.

news Education

The Kerala government on Monday, December 27, announced the dates of examinations of the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Plus Two and Vocational Higher Secondary Certificate for the ongoing academic year. The exams are slated to be held towards the end of March, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said at a press conference.

The SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, the minister said. The Plus Two and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations are scheduled to take place between March 30 and April 22.

The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10 and March 19, while Plus Two practical examinations would be held from February 21 to March 15. The Vocational Higher Secondary practical exams would be held between February 15 and March 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and Plus Two/Vocational Higher Secondary respectively, he added. Minister Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.

The individual dates for the SSLC, Plus Two and Vocational Higher Secondary Certificate, however, have not yet been officially announced by the state government. The government is also yet to announce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed at school and exam centres in the state, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that children between 15-18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from January 3. A â€˜precaution doseâ€™ will also be available for citizens above the age of 60 with comorbidities, with advice from their doctor. So far, Bharat Biotechâ€™s Covaxin is likely to be the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children.