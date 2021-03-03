Kerala 16-yr-old boy beaten for walking with female classmate, attack caught on cam

The victim’s family alleges that the police had forced them to settle the issue with the accused who is reportedly a DYFI member.

news Crime

In a case of moral policing, a Class 10 student from Kerala was brutally beaten up by an auto driver, for allegedly walking with his female classmate. The incident took place near Mutharippeedika in Panur, Kannur.

Speaking to local media the 16-year-old said, “My classmate and I were walking back to her place and without even saying anything, these people started hitting me. They didn’t say a word or explain anything. After beating me up, they said they got the wrong guy and that it was a mistake”.

The accused has been identified as Jinesh, an auto driver from the Mutharippeedika auto stand in Panur. Jinesh is a branch committee member of the ruling CPI(M) and the party’s youth wing DYFI.

While the incident took place on Monday, CCTV visuals of the attack started circulating on social media only on Tuesday. The victim was returning from school with his classmate after completing their Class 10 model exams.

Speaking to the media, the boy’s father said that nobody intervened to rescue his son. He also alleged that the police were forcing the family to settle the issue instead of getting a case registered.

“When we filed a complaint, the police asked me to come at a later time and try and settle the matter as that would be better. If we give a complaint, settling the issue is not the solution that we expect from the police,” the boy’s father alleged.

He also criticised the CPI(M) stating that he is also a member of the party and alleged that several party workers who were present when his son was beaten up, did not intervene and stop the attack.

The police, however, said they have registered an FIR. “We have registered a case under IPC sections (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). We registered an FIR on Monday itself and have now taken the accused into custody,” Panoor Police SI told TNM.

The Child Rights Commission has also registered a case in this regard as directed by the commission’s chairperson KV Manoj.