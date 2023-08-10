Kejriwal slams Union govt over Bill to appoint Election Commissioners

Arvind Kejriwal joined other I.N.D.I.A leaders to slam the Union government for seeking to ram through a Bill to keep the Chief Justice out of a panel to select new Election Commissioners.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, August 10, slammed the Union government for proposing a bill meant to select a committee for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, in direct defiance of an earlier order of the Supreme Court. As per the bill introduced in the Parliament, the new committee will consist of the Prime Minister, Opposition leaders, and a Union minister, nominated by the Union government.

Only a few months ago, the Supreme Court had included the Chief Justice's name in this committee in its order. But if the proposed legislation is passed by Parliament, the Chief Justice's position will be given to a Union minister.

"I had said it before, the Prime Minister doesn't respect the Supreme Court of the country. Their message is clear: any Supreme Court order they don't like, they will bring it to the Parliament and overturn it through legislation. If the Prime Minister openly disregards the Supreme Court, it's a very dangerous situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The proposal by the Prime Minister suggests that there will be two members from the BJP and one from the Congress in the selection committee for the Election Commissioners. It is evident that the appointed Election Commissioners are likely to be loyal only to the BJP."

The Chief Minister further said that the Supreme Court had formed an impartial committee to select unbiased election commissioners, but Modi turned the apex court's order on its head by seeking to create a committee that will function solely under their thumb, , allowing them to appoint preferred individuals as election commissioners.

"This will affect the fairness of elections. The Prime Minister is weakening Indian democracy with one decision after another," Kejriwal stressed.