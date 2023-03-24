Kejriwal slams PM over arrests made in connection with 'anti-Modi' posters

Addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal asked why the Prime Minister was so scared.

After the Delhi Police registered FIRs and made some arrests in connection with posters seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found on walls in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, March 23, criticised him. Addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal said, "Why is the Prime Minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I don't have any problem with that. There was just a poster of 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' which was not a big deal. Why is the PM so insecure that he is putting everyone in jail?"

Emphasising that Thursday marked the “martyrdom day of three great personalities — Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru,” Kejriwal said India's freedom fighters had pasted a lot of posters against the British. "Bhagat Singh would never have thought that such a Prime Minister would come one day who would file 138 FIRs against those who put up the posters," Kejriwal said.

"The Prime Minister of a powerful country is fighting with those who pasted posters. Why is the Prime Minister so scared?" he questioned. "Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together we have to save the country's Constitution and democracy, we have to save the country," he said, adding, "I have no objection to those people who put up posters against me in Delhi. In a democracy, people have every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested."