Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren for support against Union govt’s ordinance

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 1, followed by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on June 2.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, May 31, announced that he would be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to seek their support against the Union government’s ordinance on the control of services. Kejriwal said that he will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 1, followed by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on June 2.

"Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against the Centre's unconstitutional and undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance,” Kejriwal tweeted. Later, Kejriwal indicated that he is seeking support from Chief Ministers across the country and plans to meet more of them.

"On June 2, I will meet with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr. Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. I will seek his support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government, which is against the interests of the people of Delhi," read a second tweet by Kejriwal.