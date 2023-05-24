Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Maharashtra to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and his team on May 25.

news News

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will call on Maharashtra former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, May 24, officials said. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Mumbai AAP leaders in their meeting with Thackeray. The duo is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and his team on Thursday.

The two leaders are in Mumbai to drum up support from the prominent state leaders for the AAP's fight against the Union governmentâ€™s Ordinance to control services in the national capital. This will be the second meeting between Kejriwal-Thackeray.

Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) verdict allotting the original Shiv Sena name and bow-and-arrow symbol to the faction led by CM Eknath Shinde, Kejriwal-Mann had gone to Mumbai on February 24, met Thackeray to offer their full support and discussed Opposition unity efforts.

Kejriwal on Wednesday met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata who has agreed to support the AAP stand vis-a-vis the Ordinance, along with certain other parties, though the Congress stance is not yet clear.