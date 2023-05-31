Kejriwal approves Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of murdered teenage girl

The accused Sahil is currently in police custody, where he is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the murder.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, May 31, announced that he has submitted the file on a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of 16-year-old Sakshi, who was brutally murdered in outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. "I have approved and sent the file to the Honourable Lieutenant Governor to support Sakshi's family with an amount of Rs 10 lakh. We stand with her family and will support them in every possible way," Kejriwal said.

The decision to pay the compensation amount had been announced a day earlier on Tuesday. "The Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Sakshi's family and make every effort to ensure that the guilty party receives the harshest punishment through the court. Prominent lawyers will be mobilised for this cause," Kejriwal had tweeted on Tuesday.

Sakshi was killed by Sahil on Sunday evening. Sahil, a mechanic, was later arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. CCTV footage of the murder surfaced on social media, showing Sahil stabbing the victim. Around seven to eight bystanders were present, but none intervened.

A man wearing a dark red shirt was pushed away by Sahil when he tried to intervene. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse. After stabbing her, Sahil kicks the girl and strikes her with a boulder.

