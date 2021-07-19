Keerthy Suresh shares throwback pics from Rameswaram during 'Saani Kaayidham' shoot

Keerthy will be sharing the screen with director Selvaraghavan, who is making his acting debut in ‘Saani Kaayidham’.

Actor Keerthy Suresh treated fans to stunning photos clicked at Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, where she shot for the film Saani Kaayidham. The Tamil movie will see filmmaker Selvaraghavan making his acting debut. The photos Keerthy Suresh posted on Sunday, July 18, show her enjoying a boat ride during the sunset. Keerthy sports a simple and elegant look in a full-length, printed, white dress and her hair styled in a single braid.

In one of the photos, we see the actor gazing at the sunset, while in others, she strikes a pose. Sharing the photos and video, Keerthy wrote: “Rameswaram, will miss you and your beautiful sunsets. #sunset #rameswaramdiaries #SaaniKaayidham #SaaniKaayidhamDiaries (sic)." Many followers dropped comments below Keerthy’s post, stating how the photos look stunning.

Actors Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan and Eesha Agarwal too commented on her Instagram post. One of the schedules of Saani Kaayidham has been reportedly shot in Rameswaram.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Saani Kaayidham’s plot is reportedly inspired from real-life incidents that took place in the 1980s. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the same. The project is bankrolled by Silver Screen Entertainment and has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yamini Yagnamurthy has been roped in as the cinematographer for the venture, while Nagooran and Ramu Thangaraj will be taking care of editing and art direction, respectively.

Touted to be a crime thriller, Saani Kaayidham went on floors in the month of February this year. On February 26, Keerthy Suresh shared images from the customary pooja which was held during the launch. “Seeking blessings as we begin yet another journey,” Keerthy wrote. The first look poster of Saani Kaayidham was released by actor Dhanush, who is Selvaraghavan’s brother. Another poster from the movie was unveiled on Selvaraghavan’s birthday this year.

Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Rang De, co-starring Nithiin. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan’s last directorial venture Nenjam Marappathillai hit the big screens on March 5.