Keerthy Suresh’s character poster for ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ released

The film based on the true life of Kunjali Marakkar, with Mohanlal in the lead, is directed by Priyadarshan.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have revealed the first character poster from the movie. The first poster features actor Keerthy Suresh who will be essaying the character named Aarcha in the movie. Mohanlal took to social media to share the character poster.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Set in the 16th century, the film is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkars—the naval chieftains of the Zamorin of Calicut. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will hit the screen on March 26.

Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions of the magnum opus in 104 days in March 2019. The makers worked on a year-long post-production as the film requires extensive VFX. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.

The film will have Mohanlal’s son Pranav making a cameo appearance. If reports are true, the youngster could be seen as the younger version of Marakkar. It is a star-studded film with top stars making it to the cast including Suniel Shetty, Siddique, Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Ashok Selvan and others in pivotal roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

Meanwhile, Keerthy is currently shooting for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's next film, directed by Siruthai Siva and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. She has also signed the deal to star in the Telugu film Rang De in which she is paired opposite Nithin. Venky Atluri is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Naga Vamsi bankrolling it under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board to crank the camera for this venture and Devi Sri Prasad will be setting the music score.

