Keerthy Suresh heads to Dubai for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' shoot, shares pic of pet dog

The actor is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Flix

Keerthy Suresh has left for Dubai to commence shooting of her next Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Mahanati fame actor, on Friday, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her cuddling pet dog furry friend Nyke before heading to the airport. Sharing the picture she has also penned a beautiful note for her pet and said that she will be missing him badly.

Keerthy, a big-time dog lover and she brought this adorable pet home in 2018. Sharing his picture on Instagram she also wrote in her caption: Newest addition to the family! Welcome home #NYKE boy.

On the career front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to team up with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In October, she had confirmed in an insta chat about being signed for the project. Welcoming Keerthy on board, Mahesh tweeted: “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one! Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote: “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

It is also reported that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is most likely to play the antagonist in the movie. According to reports, Director Parasuram has narrated the script to Anil Kapoor over a phone call and he was quite impressed with his character. However, nothing has been finalized yet.The film which will be directed by Parasuram will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.

During the promotions of her latest release Miss India, Keerthy had confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. She also said she’s in talks for a new Tamil film and two Telugu projects.

Keerthy Suresh also has Nithiin starrer Rang De directed by Venky Atluri, the team had resumed the shoot in Dubai amid a pandemic last year. The upcoming Telugu film's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from these films, Keerthy also has Rajinikanth Starrer Annaatthe. The film is directed by Siva also has Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori playing important roles.