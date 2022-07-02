KCR will meet same fate as Uddhav Thackeray: Annamalai ahead of BJP meet

Annamalai also accused KCR and his family of treating Telangana as their ‘fiefdom’, and said that the BJP is set to take power in the state next year.

Ahead of the BJP’s massive national executive meet in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 2, a few party leaders have insinuated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet the same fate as his former Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray once the BJP is in power there. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that the people are disillusioned by KCR, and that the BJP would come into power in the next state Assembly elections.

“The state will witness a curveball of a double-engine sarkar taking over after the next elections in the state (BJP at the Union government and state). After defeating KCR, a BJP Chief Minister will lead the state to prosperity,” Annamalai said. He also accused KCR, his son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao and daughter, MLA K Kavitha, of “treating Telangana as their fiefdom”. He also claimed that KCR was afraid of PM Modi, which is why the CM did not visit Annamalai during his last three Hyderabad visits.

Annamalai spoke to reporters in Nizamabad in Telangana, where is visiting as part of the BJP’s move to send 119 party leaders to all the Assembly constituencies, at the end of which a report will be given. He was not the only party leader to imply that KCR would meet the same fate as Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as Maharashtra CM following mass defection from the Shiv Sena.

BJP MP K Laxman on Friday said that “KCR’s decline has already begun”, and that after the Assembly elections next year, there will be ‘Ram Rajya’ in Telangana. The Telangana unit of the BJP is all set to host the party’s National Executive Meet in Hyderabad to be held on July 2 and 3. The meet is being held in Hyderabad after nearly 18 years after it was last held in 2004 during the Vajpayee era. The meet is crucial for Telangana as the BJP has decided to have the meeting here in line with its ‘Mission South’ agenda.

