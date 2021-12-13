KCR to visit Srirangam temple in Tamil Nadu, to meet CM Stalin too

KCRâ€™s meeting with Stalin, whose DMK is a part of the UPA, is set to happen amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his family members left for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu in a special flight on Monday, December 13, official sources told PTI. KCR will perform a special puja at Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam, the sources said, adding he will also call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday, December 14. This is the second time that KCR is paying a visit to Srirangam. Earlier, he visited the temple in May 2019.

KCRâ€™s meeting with Stalin, whose party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a constituent of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), assumes significance amid Telangana's row with the NDA government on paddy procurement.

In October, Stalin wrote to his counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, seeking their support to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore "the primacy of states" in education.

KCR met with Stalin when the latter was in the opposition in 2019 as part of a futile attempt to float a non-BJP, non-Congress front. He had also held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik, Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, TRS attended a meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to discuss the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members for the entire Winter Session. TRS partyâ€™s participation in the meeting caught attention, due to the rivalry between the Congress and TRS in Telangana. The recent appointment of Revanth Reddy as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president has heightened this rivalry.

Earlier in October, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said a delegation of party leaders would visit Tamil Nadu to study the strong organisational structure of DMK and AIADMK, since both the parties had survived for generations in Tamil Nadu.

