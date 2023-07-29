KCRâ€™s nephew Vamshidhar Rao appointed as BRS Maharashtra incharge

The strengthening of the Maharashtra unit is part of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s (KCR) efforts to establish the BRS as a nationwide party.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has appointed his nephew Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao as the BRS incharge for Maharashtra on Friday, July 28. Vamsidhar Rao is the son of KCRâ€™s elder brother Kalvakuntla Ranga Rao. A 15 member temporary steering committee for the partyâ€™s entry into Maharashtra has also been established.

Shankar Anna Dhondge (Ex-MLA), Bhanudas Murkute (Ex-MLA), Haribhau Rathore (Ex-MP), Ghanshyam Shelar, Anna Saheb Mane (Ex-MLA), Deepak Aatram (Ex-MLA), Manik Kadam (Kisan Cell President), Dnyanesh Wakudkar, Sachin Sathe, Shusri Surekha Punekhar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Binge, and Firoj Patel are the other members of the committee.

KCR also appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as the coordinator for Nagpur division of the Maharashtra unit.

Dnyanesh Wakudkar, who was previously working as the coordinator of BRS Nagpur division, has been promoted as a steering committee member. Balasaheb Salunke Guruji will be serving as the co-coordinator in the Nagpur division.

Six regional coordinators and 36 district coordinators have been appointed in the Aurangabad Division to punch up party activities.

On May 19, KCR had announced a month-long programme to expand his party across the western state by undertaking an extensive campaign from May 22 to expand in over 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies.