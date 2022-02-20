KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as part of anti-BJP campaign

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, February 20, met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level. Following an invitation from Thackeray, KCR arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM. Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, recently spoke to KCR over phone and invited him to Mumbai.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, February 20 said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also attended the meeting. Later in the day, KCR is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Thackeray had earlier announced "complete support" to KCRâ€™s fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit. The Maharashtra CM proposed that the future course of action on the issue be discussed when KCR meets him. Appreciating KCR's efforts, Thackeraysaid that the former has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces."

CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao met Maharashtra CM Sri Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/SyfCgtHyIk February 20, 2022

The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Union government on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda had also recently called up KCR and extended support to the latter's "fight". KCR had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged "anti-people" policies, KCR had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties. TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter war of words over different issues for several months now.