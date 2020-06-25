KCR launches Haritha Haram sixth phase, aims to plant 30 crore saplings

In the sixth phase of Haritha Haram, each household will be given six saplings to raise and guard them, said Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday started the sixth phase of Haritha Haram, the state governmentâ€™s flagship programme to increase the green cover.

CM KCR launched the sixth phase by planting a sapling at the Narsapur Eco-park in Medak district. He also inaugurated an urban forest created in an area of 630 acres in the town.

The KCR-government initiated the Haritha Haram in 2015 with the aim to increase the stateâ€™s forest cover to 33% from existing 24%. Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the government will plant as many as 30 crore saplings across the state as part of the sixth phase.

CM KCR attributed the severe temperatures and climatic changes to the loss of green cover. Speaking to the media after the event, he said that Medak should restore and rejuvenate the lost 92,000 acres of forest besides engaging in social forestry across the district.

The state government plans to set up a nursery every 30 kilometres along highways in the state. He urged the public to become watchdogs to protect the forest cover in the state. â€œWe, as human beings, should contribute to better living conditions for the coming generations like our ancestors," he said.

In the sixth phase of Haritha Haram, each household will be given six saplings to raise and guard them. The CM said that each family should treat plants like their family members by giving them their names.

KCR has also stated that a special intelligence unit has been set up to look after the forest affairs. This, he said, will ensure no smuggler will be spared if they indulge in forestry crimes.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shoba and Environment Forests Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, Finance Minister Harish Rao along with local MLAs were part of the event on Thursday.