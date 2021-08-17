KCR launches Dalita Bandhu, says it will be extended to 17 lakh families in Telangana

Amidst criticism from the opposition, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched his ambitious Dalita Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis on Monday, August 16 in Huzurabad constituency, where bye-elections are due. Addressing a public meeting at Shalapally in Karimnagar district, he announced that the all the 17 lakh Dalit families in the state will be benefited from the scheme. Under Dalita Bandhu, every beneficiary Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as a financial grant, and will be free to choose any profession, self-employment, or businesses for utilising the funds.

KCR said that the government will disburse over Rs 2,000 crore to 21,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad over the next two months. He said there will be no selection of beneficiaries in Huzurabad, as the scheme will be implemented for all the Scheduled Caste families. Stating that the government has already released Rs 500 crore for implementation of the scheme in Huzurabad, he said another Rs 2,000 crore would be released soon.

He said that if Dalita Bandhu is implemented for all 17 lakh SC families in the state, it will cost Rs 1.7 lakh crore, and the government will allocate Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the budget every year for three to four years. Noting that the scheme would bring a qualitative change in the lives of SCs in next four-five years, he said that to start with, the poorest of the poor among the SC families will receive the financial assistance.

He also announced that Dalit government employees will also be covered under Dalita Bandhu. "We will implement Dalita Bandhu on the lines of Rythu Bandhu under which investment support is being provided to every farmer without any exception," he said. The Chief Minister dismissed the opposition criticism for launching the scheme from Huzurabad. "The parties which did not spend a paisa for the poor are criticising us," he said and asked why the Congress or BJP never thought about launching a scheme like Rythu Bandhu. KCR said he wanted to launch the scheme more than a year ago, but the same was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition parties hit out at KCR for launching Dalita Bandhu from Huzurabad as a bye-election is likely to be held soon. They alleged that he was doing this to lure the voters. The Huzurabad seat fell vacant following the resignation of former minister Etela Rajender after he was dropped from the Cabinet by KCR. Rajender recently joined the BJP and plans to contest the bye-poll as the BJP candidate. Ahead of the schemeâ€™s launch, several potential beneficiaries in Huzurabad staged protests alleging that the beneficiaries were not being selected in a transparent manner.

