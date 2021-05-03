KCR, Jagan and Naidu congratulate Mamata, Stalin and Pinarayi on election victory

Results of the Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory were announced on May 2.

news Politics

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their congratulatory wishes to all the leaders who emerged victorious in the assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Sunday. CM Jagan on Sunday called DMK chief M K Stalin by phone and congratulated him over the victory in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Jagan later tweeted: "Hearty congratulations to all the candidates and political parties for scoring victories in the Assembly elections and bypolls across the country. My best wishes to everyone for a successful tenure in public service." He tagged @mkstalin, @MamataOfficial, @vijayanpinarayi and @BJP4India in his tweet.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter to congratulate Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pinarayi Vijayan over their parties victories in the Assembly elections. Naidu also conveyed his good wishes to AINRC and BJP for decisively winning the Puducherry Assembly elections.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR also congratulated leaders of various parties which won the Assembly elections in various states and will be forming the governments. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for scoring a hat trick and forming the government for the third time, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

KCR congratulated DMK chief M.K. Stalin for leading his party to victory and forming the government after a gap of 10 years in Tamil Nadu. He also congratulated the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on its unprecedented victory. He also congratulated Kerala CPI-M leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The TRS leader also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for BJP's victory.

