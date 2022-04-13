KCR hits out at BJP, says communal strife will push India back by 100 years

The Telangana Chief Minister said that the policies of the BJP government were pushing the country towards a disaster.

news Politics

Voicing concern over growing attempts to create communal hatred in India, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, April 12, warned that sectarian strife will push the country back by 100 years. He said that if the current trend of creating communal divide for political gains goes unchecked, the country will have to pay a very heavy price. Addressing a news conference, he accused the ruling BJP at the Union government of whipping up communal passions and spreading hatred between different communities.

He alleged that the policies of the BJP government were pushing the country towards a disaster. "It will take 100 years for the country to recover," he said. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the country suffered in every aspect under BJP rule. "The GDP has come down, the economy is in bad shape, unemployment is rising, industries are getting shut down, cesses and taxes are being hiked indiscriminately and prices of essential commodities are rising," he said.

The TRS chief alleged that the BJP was drunk on power and whenever real issues are raised, it comes up with distractions to garner votes. KCR alleged that during Ram Navami, trouble was created in states like Gujarat and Karnataka where elections are due. "They do this drama before elections. Stones are pelted to create tension and they then try to politically capitalise on the situation," he said.

He said the policies of BJP have created problems in Bengaluru which was built as Silicon Valley of India with the hard work of many governments in the past. The TRS leader mentioned the issues in Karnataka surrounding the hijab, halal, and boycott of shops owned by Muslims. "Will this not have any backlash?" he asked.

He pointed out that there are 13 crore Indians who are employed in various countries. "What will happen if they are sent back? Will the BJP give them jobs? It is already unable to provide jobs to the unemployed in the country as existing industries are closing down. What will happen if investors don't come to invest in the country?" he asked.

KCR said he would intensify his efforts to play a vital role to save the country from the disaster by creating awareness among people. He said that he believed that people in India are enlightened and they will come forward to save the country.