KCR has betrayed his adopted village: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, as part of his Dalit Girijana Deeksha programme, spent the night in the house of a villager in a Dalit colony in Telanganaâ€™s Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for betraying his adopted village Muduchintalapally in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Revanth Reddy, who spent the night in a house of a villager Dalit colony, continued his Dalit Girijana Deeksha on the second consecutive day. The Congress leaders went around the village, spoke to people and enquired about their problems. Reddy, who slept in the house of Burugu Sailu, began his day with a visit to the houses in Dalit colony. Brushing his teeth with a twig, he interacted with men and women.

The TPCC president wanted to know from the villagers if they were benefited from different schemes claimed to be implemented by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. Later addressing a public meeting, Reddy targetted the chief minister for betraying the people of his adopted village. He alleged that KCR has failed to fulfill all the promises he had made four years ago. He challenged the chief minister for a debate on the unfulfilled promises.

The Congress leader said the two-day programme was aimed at ascertaining facts in the chief minister's adopted village. Reddy said the conditions of Dalits and tribals can improve only under Congress rule. He declared that after Congress party comes to power in the state, the first file to be signed by the chief minister will be to provide separate budget for Dalits and tribals to educate their children.

He also promised that Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, will be turned into Dr. BR Ambedkar Bahujana Bhavan and it will be used to prepare SC and ST youth as IAS, IPS officers and lawyers. Reddy announced that the next programme under Congress party's movement for Dalit and tribal self-respect will be held in Gajwel, the Assembly constituency represented by CM KCR.

The party has so far held the programmes at Indravelli in Adilabad district, Ravirala near Hyderabad and Muduchintalapally.