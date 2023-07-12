KCR government cheating farmers in the name of free power: Revanth Reddy

Reddy claimed that the state government is not even providing 12-hour quality power to the agriculture sector every day.

Congress' Telangana chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state is cheating farmers in the name of 24-hour free electricity. He claimed that the state government is not even providing 12-hour quality power to the agriculture sector every day.

The Congress leader hit back at the BRS after the latter called for two-day protest across the state against his reported statement opposing 24-hour free power to farmers.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the US, made certain remarks about free power while speaking at a meeting of Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Hitting back at BRS, he said that the party has once again proved to be the ‘B’ team of the BJP. He alleged that by diverting attention to the free electricity issue, it is trying to water down the call for Satyagrah given by the Congress for Wednesday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

He took to Twitter to allege that the BRS government is cheating farmers in the name of 24-hour free electricity. “If you go to any sub-station, you will know that not even 12-hour quality power is being given.”

The MP alleged that during last nine years, Chief Minister KCR pushed the power entities into Rs.60,000 crore debts for his corruption. He called on the Congress cadres to stage protests in front of all sub-stations in all mandal headquarters across the state against these ‘frauds’ and burn the effigies of KCR.