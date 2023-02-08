As KCR eyes national push, Kavitha may get bigger national role within BRS

Kavitha has become more vocal about national issues and her public presence has increased, making one ponder whether she is readying ground for a bigger role in the partyâ€”at the national level.

Telangana MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made headlines when she skipped the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launch on October 5, 2022. Speculations were galore about a possible rift within the family. However, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, son of CM KCR and Kavithaâ€™s brother had dismissed the speculations and called them â€˜baselessâ€™ while speaking to TNM a few days later. Though Kavitha had skipped the launch, the former MP seems to have taken it upon herself to strongly stand by her father in his efforts to take the BRS across the country.

Off late, Kavitha, a serving Member of Legislative Council (MLC) has become more vocal about national issues and her public presence has increased, making one ponder whether Kavitha is readying ground for a bigger role in the partyâ€”at the national level. Kavitha, who was in news for her alleged role in the liquor scam, seems to have come out stronger since the CBI officials questioned her for nearly seven hours in Hyderabad. An undeterred Kavitha had stepped out after the questioning and waved to her supporters who had gathered in large numbers in a show of strength. The very next day, Kavitha had given a call for replicating the â€˜Telangana success modelâ€™ across the country, hinting at BRS expansion plans.

Kavithaâ€™s statement demanding that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the fall in the Adani Groupâ€™s stock price recently made headlines. She has also demanded that the Prime Minister speak on the issue. After the recent Union budget, Kavitha spoke to the media and slammed the Union government for ignoring Telangana.

Though she skipped the BRS launch, Kavitha has been making her presence at various party events in the last few months. At a BRS event in Nanded on February 5, the first to be held outside Telangana, Kavitha was on stage along with her father KCR, welcoming women karyakartas from other parties into the BRS fold. In the mega public meeting at Khammam as well, Kavitha was seen on stage with the guests from the other states who had come to be part of KCRâ€™s mega public event. Earlier in the day, Kavitha was seen in photos along with CM KCR, interacting with the three chief ministers and the other guests.

On January 28, Kavitha met actor Sharat Kumar, who is also the founder president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. Both are said to have had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country. Two days earlier, on January 26, Kavitha was also part of the meeting in which CM KCR met Chhatrapati Sabhaji Raje, the 13th descendent of Maratha hero Chhatrapathi Shivaji at Pragathi Bhavan.

Kavitha had travelled along with her father to Jharkhand to meet Chief Minister Hemanth Soren and his father Shibu Soren, the president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. When Samajwadi party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away she accompanied her father to Saifai to pay tributes to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

According to party sources, when the party further expands into other states and a formal structure is in place, Kavitha would be bestowed upon an important national role in the party. Kavithaâ€™s brother KT Rama Rao, who is the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology in Telangana, has long being groomed as the heir apparent of KCR in the state.