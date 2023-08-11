KCR delighted over environmental clearance for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed happiness over getting environmental clearances to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry. The Chief Minister is happy that the lift project got the clearance when the first stage works reached the final stage and were ready for the next phase.

CM KCR said it a delightful moment that the clearances will help to speed up the second phase works which provides irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres in erstwhile Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.

The CM said that it is another historical victory for Telangana that the state succeeded in getting clearances against all odds. Apart from the construction of projects, Telangana once again proved it is unmatched in obtaining permissions. It is the testament of the government's commitment, the CM said.

The chief minister congratulated the engineering officials of the Irrigation department who worked hard to get the environmental approvals for Palamuru lift scheme and, and said the time has come to wash the feet of Palamuru citizens with river Krishna water soon.

Meanwhile, state minister and BRs working president K.T. Rama Rao has congratulated farmers of erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts. "Tenacious efforts of Honâ€™ble CM KCR have paid off and now the much awaited Palamuru - RR lift irrigation scheme will be completed on a war footing," he tweeted.