KCR asks Union govt to give operational control of Srisailam reservoir to Telangana

K Chandrashekar Rao wrote to the Union minister of Jal Shakti, ahead of the crucial Apex council meet on water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has written to the Union Jal Shakti ministry demanding that the operational control of Srisailam reservoir should be handed over to the Telangana government. The aim of Telanganaâ€™s demand seeking the transfer of control is to stop Andhra Pradesh from undertaking the Pothireddypadu head regulator project expansion and the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project on the Krishna river.

In a 14-page letter to the Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Telangana Chief Minister requested that water allocation issues be taken up in the Apex council meeting scheduled on October 6.

KCR wrote that Telangana has struggled for six decades to get an equitable share of water and requested the Union government to not prolong the dispute. "Instead of prolonging the meaningless dispute between the two newly formed states, the Centre should come up with the terms of reference to the present tribunal for the allocation of a fair and equitable share of Krishna water," he wrote.

The Chief Minister pointed out that at the last gauging station on Godavari river, at least 3,000 tmcft of water is emptied into the Bay of Bengal every year, and this has been happening for the past 53 years, according to the data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) gauge records. "The united AP itself had allocated 65.13% of the Godavari water to the Telangana region. Based on the total water requirement for irrigation, industry, and drinking, Telangana will use 1950 tmcft water per year in comparison to the present allocation of 967.15 tmcft. This additional water is needed to meet the requirement of more than one crore population of the mega-metro city of Hyderabad which also has 30 to 40 lakh migrant workers. The city needs more water due to the expansion of IT and Pharma industries and the growth of its urban agglomerations," said KCR, who added that it is the right of Telangana to know its share.

KCR referred to the expansion of the Pothireddypadu head regulator project and calling tenders of the Rayalseema lift irrigation project by the Andhra Pradesh government as â€˜illegal movesâ€™ which affect the interests and rights of Telangana.

KCR has also called for a discussion on the â€˜ineffectiveâ€™ supervision of Krishna River Management board and issues related to Section 89 of the AP reorganisation Act, 2014 that deals with water allocation between the two sister states.