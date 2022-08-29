KCR asks farmer leaders to enter politics, fight Union govtâ€™s â€˜anti-farmer policies'

The meeting adopted a resolution urging CM KCR to take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level to fight the Union government, the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said.

A meeting of the National Farmers Unions on Sunday, August 28, adopted a resolution that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level to fight against the Union government, which is pursuing anti-farmer policies and protect the agriculture sector, an official release from the CM's office said. KCR called upon national farmers' leaders to uphold the dignity of the ryots and work together to protect their self-respect, it said.

At the meeting, KCR asserted that the peasants' plights and agricultural crisis can be solved by taking up a combined struggle in coordination between the farmers' movement and the parliamentary way. KCR said that the path trodden during the Telangana movement should be followed in resolving the farmers' problems to reach the goals.

The meeting of the National Farmers Unions on Sunday resolved to fight against the Union government and protect the agriculture sector, alleging that the NDA government was pursuing anti-farmer policies. The meeting adopted a resolution urging CM KCR to take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level, the release said. Senior leaders of farmersâ€™ unions at the meeting requested KCR to draw up an action plan for the movement, a blueprint to unite the entire farming community and a strategy to move forward, it added.

KCR appealed to the farmers' leaders to take a plunge into politics and help solve the problems of the farmers. Under the chairmanship of KCR, the National Farmers Association leaders held a meeting for a second time on Sunday at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM. After Saturday's resolution to float a national farmers' united front, the meeting discussed the farmers' issues. It was decided to organise another meeting soon and formulate the policy rules, the release added.